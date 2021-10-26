Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduating From College -- See the First Photos!

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion! The 26-year-old rapper announced she's graduating this year from college and showed off her bedazzled mortarboard on Instagram.

Megan's graduation cap fittingly reads "real hot girl sh*t." She shared on Monday that she's taking her graduation pictures for her upcoming matriculation from Texas Southern University, and even her nails were decked out for the occasion. Her nails read "TSU" on one hand and "2021" on the other and were painted in the school's colors -- maroon and gray.

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭" Megan wrote. "I can't wait for y'all to see."

She received supportive comments from her celebrity pals, including Lil Nas X and Normani.

"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement," Normani wrote.

Last November, Megan talked with ET about working on a college degree in health administration.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she said. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

The "Body" rapper said that her late mother and grandmother inspired her to complete her higher education with the goal of opening up her own assisted living facilities. She also set up a scholarship fund program, in partnership with Amazon Music, which awards $10,000 scholarships to two women of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree.

"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter," Megan said. "What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, 'cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."