Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Taking a Hiatus to 'Recharge'

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break before another Hot Girl Summer is upon us. The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's taking some time off.

She did so with a futuristic video clip that has fans wondering if she's actually teasing a new project.

"Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!" the message began. "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, (Meg) has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

The post goes on to note that the GRAMMY winner will be off social media during this time. "In her absence, management will manage all social media postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach."

The message concluded, "[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave//RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their FEARLESS CAPTAIN!"

The message was very similar to other screen shots that Megan had posted prior, where it looked as though she was being preserved in an aquatic tank.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the "W.A.P." emcee wrote, "I’ll be back when it’s time 🔥."

However, fans won't have to wait too long to get their Megan fix! Amid her hiatus, the rapper will return as a judge on season 2 of Legendary. The show was pre-taped and premieres Thursday, May 6 on HBO Max.