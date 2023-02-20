Megan Fox Has Words of Encouragement for Sophie Lloyd Following Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox is offering kind words to Sophie Lloyd -- after she was accused of being the source of the actress and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship problems. On Sunday, Fox returned to Instagram to put a rest to any rumors that the rapper was cheating on her with his guitarist.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox, who previously deleted her Instagram after a rift between her and MGK wrote.

She continued, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

The same day, the Jennifer's Body actress went directly to Lloyd's comments to further shut down speculation and offered support to the musician.

Sophie Lloyd/Instagram

"How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it - I will never understand," Fox wrote in the comments of one of the guitarist's post. "Why are people so...so dumb. Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up."

Lloyd responded to the actress writing, "The internet is so wild! Sending so much love @meganfox."

The social media exchange comes days after Lloyd silenced speculation that MGK cheated on Fox, 36, with her. According to a screenshot posted by the Instagram account commentsbycelebs, Fox responded to a user who commented on her final post before her account disappeared. "He probably got with Sophie," the user speculated. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox retorted at the time, amid rumors of a split between her and the 32-year-old musician.

While the comments did not specify a last name, Lloyd's management team has since issued a statement on her behalf.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her team told ET in a statement on Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fox and MGK have hinted at trouble in their relationship. However, the couple -- who got engaged in 2022 -- are working things out.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," a source told ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."

The source added, "They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."