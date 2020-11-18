Megan Fox Explains Instant Connection to Machine Gun Kelly, Calls Romance a 'Once in a Lifetime Thing'

“I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," Fox says of Kelly in a new Nylon magazine interview. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked.”

Speaking to the magazine, Fox describes their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing," noting they have a connection of "mythic proportions."

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she gushes. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The Transformers star, who appeared in Kelly's recent "Bloody Valentine" music video, also talks about her 30-year-old boyfriend's bad boy image, saying she sees it as a “genuine extension of a very real rage and a very deep pain” and “a way of hiding himself from himself and from the rest of the world.”

Kelly also speaks about becoming more grounded since starting his relationship with Fox.

“Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that,” he says.

Despite this, Fox wants to make it clear that she's not trying to change her man.

“There’s never an attempt to control him on my end,” she says. “It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies. And that’s where I'm useful because on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

Fox and Green announced their split after 10 years of marriage in May. Though it appeared amicable at the start, the pair have since shown lots of public tension as Fox called out Green for sharing photos of one of their children on social media.