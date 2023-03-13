Megan Fox Debuts New Look and Attends Oscars After-Party Solo Amid Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Issues

Megan Fox turned heads once again, this time solo.

The 36-year-old was spotted at Vanity Hair’s annual Oscars after-party on Sunday, wearing a black strapless Miss Sohee Couture gown with one new accessory -- red hair.

The Transformers actress noticeably attended the event without fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who had a show in Dana Point, California, but was seen spending time with singer Billie Eilish.

Amid rumors of a split between the pair, last week a source told ET that Megan and MGK are working on their relationship and "still have trust issues to work through."

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

Reports of trouble in paradise began swirling last month when Megan posted cryptic lyrics on Instagram. Around the same time, fans discovered that the 36-year-old actress no longer follows her fiancé on the platform, and has deleted photos of him from her account. Megan later deactivated her account entirely.

A source later told ET that the couple had gotten into "a big argument" that left Megan "very upset." Shortly thereafter, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," a source previously told ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

Last month, the pair was spotted at a marriage counseling office, where they were photographed,after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside. The couple got engaged in 2022.