Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome a New Addition: Meet Their Cat Whiskey

Say meow to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's newest family member! On Monday, the couple introduced their new cat, named Whiskey, to the world.

"Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️," the rocker wrote in an Instagram caption. The "Emo Girl" singer also shared adorable snaps of him and Fox with their new pet, including a photo of MGK sleeping with an eye mask and the animal curled up against his back. In another shot, the singer posed for a selfie with his feline friend. Deserving of a frame, there was another snap of the engaged pair posing with the cat in coordinating leopard-print pajamas.

"Show 'em your belly," the singer encouraged the cat in a TikTok video they all filmed together.

It's a special time for the couple after getting engaged in January. "MGK and Megan are over the moon and more in love with each other than ever before," a source previously told ET. "They are elated to start this new chapter together of being engaged, as well as with their families."

While Fox is mom to three kids with ex Brian Austin Green, MGK has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie. "The kids really enjoy each other," the source said, "and their families have integrated seamlessly with one another."

Making things official, they're gearing up for a wedding that reflects their personal style. "They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace," the source said. "Megan and MGK know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the musician pulled back the curtain on the challenge they're facing when it comes to picking a venue. "When they can build me, like, a red river with, like, gothic..." he said before cutting himself off and explaining, "The location is hard -- trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."