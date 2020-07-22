Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Gush Over Their Instant Connection in First Joint Interview

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were meant to be -- at least in Fox's eyes. The couple give their first joint interview on Wednesday's upcoming episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Emmett directed. As Fox recalls, she signed on to the movie before Kelly was cast -- but once she found out they would be co-stars, she knew "something was going to come from that."

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox remembers.

"Really?" Emmett asks the actress.

"Yeah, because I knew -- I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that," she explains. "So then, we met on set."

Kelly doesn't admit to being as confident about their connection before meeting Fox, but says he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope," he reveals.

Fox says their seemingly instant connection was written in the stars. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she expresses. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

"I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," Fox continues. "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed they had split on the May 18 episode of his podcast. The actor said he and Fox started to grow apart at the end of last year, after she was away shooting a film for five weeks. Confirmation of their split came after photos had surfaced of Fox hanging out with Kelly -- but Green said at the time that Fox and Kelly were "just friends."

"She met this guy, Colson, on set ... I’ve never met him," he said. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

"I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," Green continued. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

