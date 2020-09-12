Meet the Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13

Who said 13 was an unlucky number?

RuPaul's Drag Race tapped a baker's dozen of queens for a thirteenthgendary season. "Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down," says Mama Ru.

On Wednesday, VH1 officially announced season 13's premiere date -- New Year's Day -- and cast, which includes the series' first trans male contestant and a number of queens with connection to Ru Girls past: Kandy Muse is Aja's drag daughter, Kahmora Hall is Soju's drag mother and Rosé and Jan are in a girl group together, among others.

Check out the season 13 promo above and scroll on to meet the queens.

Denali

VH1

All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali's unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.

Elliott with 2 Ts

VH1

A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

Gottmik

VH1

Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'arte.

Joey Jay

VH1

Don’t underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Kahmora Hall

VH1

Chicago's premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

Kandy Muse

VH1

This "bad and bougie" Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

LaLa Ri

VH1

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

Olivia Lux

VH1

Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

Rosé

VH1

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you’ll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside Season 12's Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

Symone

VH1

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman

VH1

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

Tina Burner

VH1

From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen

VH1

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on VH1.