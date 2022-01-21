Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher, Edward Norton and More Stars Pay Tribute

Rock fans all over the world were saddened to learn that Meat Loaf has died. News broke of the legendary performer's death on Friday morning. He was 74.

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, is best known for his on-stage antics, top-selling 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, his hit song, "I Would Do Anything for Love (but I Won't Do That)." He also had film and TV roles in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Spice World, and Wayne's World.

Stars and fans alike have been sharing tributes to the late musician-actor on social media.

Ed Norton, Meat Loaf's Fight Club co-star, shared several messages on Twitter in honor of the artist. "To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times," the actor tweeted.

Norton also shared a photo from Fight Club, writing, "I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf."

To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZKnf7tPpAs — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 21, 2022

I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/aMrIgXByEc — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 21, 2022

Cher wrote, "Had So Much Fun With Meat Loaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,and Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Adam Lambert, who reprised Meat Loaf's Rocky Horror Picture Show character, Eddie, in Fox's 2016 reimagining, shared a pic with the late rocker, writing, "A gentle hearted powerhouse rock star forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf."

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

Boy George tweeted, "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

Here are more tributes to Meat Loaf:

The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace - Rick x pic.twitter.com/oKfdfetUhh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

Holy shit...I just told my wife last night that I didn't want Meatloaf and I wake up to this news. I'm so sorry — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) January 21, 2022

He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/SP0BPJ9AaX — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 21, 2022

I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) January 21, 2022

Genuinely gutted about Meat Loaf. Enormous fan since I was a kid. A friend got him to do a video for my 39th birthday. It was 27 minutes long and hugely entertaining. One of a kind. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf. I had the pleasure of meeting you at events around the world. You will be missed… but your music will live on! pic.twitter.com/3hi8xEXvgw — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) January 21, 2022

My dear friend, Meat Loaf, has passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and great soundboard for me in our talks from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago. RIP



Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID https://t.co/uwnNXQCJpH via @TMZ — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday from his previous marriage.