Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

Meadow Walker is married!

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.

"We’re married!!!!" Meadow, who donned a simple yet stunning white wedding gown with a long veil, captioned the video.

Meadow and Louis became husband and wife earlier this month in the Dominican Republic, per Vogue.

"The pandemic impacted our plans," Meadow told the magazine. "Louis’ family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Matthew Williams designed a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dresses for Meadow. She wore one to the ceremony and another "fun, youthful dress" at their New York celebration, days after they returned from the Dominican Republic.

Meadow and Louis announced their engagement in August. The model showed off her diamond sparkler in a video posted on her Instagram.

The news came less than a month after Meadow and Louis went public with their relationship. The actor shared a sweet pic of the two cuddled up close and staring into each other's eyes on Instagram, captioning it, "Best friend."

Meadow has remained close to her father's famous friends. Jordana previously predicted to ET that she could make an appearance in the action movie franchise before it wraps up.

"Oh for sure, absolutely," the actress told ET, when asked if fans could see Meadow in the last two films. "I think so. I would love that. We'll see."

ET also asked Vin about the possibility of having Meadow in the final films. While he didn't say yes or no, he did coyly smile and point at the camera.