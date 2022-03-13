Mayim Bialik Would 'Love' to Permanently Host 'Jeopardy!' (Exclusive)

Mayim Bialik would jump at the chance to host Jeopardy! full-time.

“I would love that,” the Call Me Kat star told ET’s Lauren Zima on the 27th Critics' Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday. “I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.”

She added, “Hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6.”

If Bialik gets the job, making history as the first full-time female host, it would be an honor.

“I think being a female is its own mark,” she said. “My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind.”

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The 46-year-old actress already has the blessing of the family of late host, Alex Trebek. “I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them,” she shared. “I want to only honor. You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy.”

The two-time Critics’ Choice award winner’s Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat, is currently in its second season. Like her hosting gig, Bialik is taking it day-by-day. “We are in season 2,” she said when asked about a potential third season. “As I said, I live season to season, and we do have a very big ending for season two coming up. It’s been very exciting for us.”