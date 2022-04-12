Maya Rudolph's New Apple TV Plus Comedy 'Loot' Sets Premiere Date

It follows billionaire Molly Novak (Rudoph), who seemingly has the dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. Worst yet, she reaches rock bottom when she learns that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team -- including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) -- Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.