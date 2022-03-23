Maury Povich Recalls the Shocking Paternity Reveal That's 'Etched' in His Memory Forever

Maury Povich may be bidding farewell to paternity tests, but there's one he may never forget.

The decades-long daytime host, famous for his eponymous talk show, recently announced original episodes of Maury are coming to an end in September after 31 seasons.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the [sic] NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," he said in a statement. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'"

While 83-year-old Povich has decades of episodes under his belt, he revealed during a new interview on Good Morning America that there's one show that's "etched in my memory forever." That show involved a woman accusing a man of being the father of her twins, which was not an uncommon occurrence on Maury. However, when Povich opened the envelope to learn the truth, the results took even him by surprise.

"I say, 'You're the father of one, but not the other,' and I look at my staff and go, 'What?!'" he recalled. "And they said it's a million-to-one shot according to the scientists. With fraternal twins, if someone is pretty active over 24/48 hour period, you can have two fathers."

With his final episodes already taped, Povich said he will miss the staff and storytelling. “Whatever I've done all these years," he said, "I’ve always said that I’m nothing more than a storyteller."

And when it comes to legacy, he hopes to be remembered as that storyteller with fairness, honesty and compassion.

"More than anything else, he was compassionate to the people who told their stories all these years," he said. "They could unwind their burden with him and I think, more than anything else, according to my guests, I think I’ve lived up to it and that’s all I care about."