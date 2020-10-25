Matthew McConaughey's 12-Year-Old Son Looks Just Like His Dad in Rare Pic

Matthew McConaughey's 12-year-old son has fans doing a double take. The actor's wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of their oldest child, Levi, looking over a giant chocolate chip cookie -- but fans couldn't get over his resemblance to his famous father.

"The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It's been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now!" Camila captioned the pic, which shows Levi in glasses and his school uniform.

"Yes!!! Your son looks so much like his daddy 💞" one fan wrote in the comments. Another added, "Wow if that isn’t a Brazilian Matthew McConaughey."

"Omg he looks just like Matthew!! What a doll!!" another follower echoed, while a user called him a "mini Matthew McConaughey" and added a heart eye emoji.

Matthew and Camila -- who are also parents to 10-year-old daughter Vida and 7-year-old son Livingston -- have kept their kids lives pretty private over the years, and rarely share photos of them on social media. In a June interview with Town and Country, the Oscar winner opened up about raising his kids out of the spotlight.

"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," he shared. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say ‘yes.'"

The couple also discussed how Levi helped inspire the Keep Livin' Foundation, which aims to empower high school students by giving them the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

"When you have your first child and you're in the position that Matthew is, whoever gets that first photo will make a lot of money," Camila explained. "When we found out that the person was going to make over a million dollars on a photo, we were like, ‘No. We're going to do an exclusive and get the money and put it into the foundation.'"

See more on the family in the video below.