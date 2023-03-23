Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Show Off Their Impressive Cooking Skills

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's three children showed off their culinary skills. On Wednesday, Alves shared a video of her, her mother, and her children, Levi and Vida, collaborating in a kitchen in Paris to create a fine-dining experience for the homeless.

"My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and me ! spend our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis we cooked, helped serve, helped clean, they create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line," she wrote.

"You can volunteer or donate too! Thank you @massimobottura @jr for creating this space and for all the volunteers for keep on going! One of the recipes we cooked was @womenoftoday banana bread!!!!! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛," she added.

In the video, Alves is seen with her two oldest children in the kitchen as they prep, cook and plate the meals alongside the chef and staff of the restaurant.

Alves and her children's service came as they spent some time in Paris for Fashion Week earlier this month.

In a rare appearance, Alves was joined by Vida, 13, and Levi, 14, at the Stella McCartney presentation. The trio all coordinated their attire as they posed with each other outside of the show. Missing from the trip was McConaughey and their 10-year-old son, Livingston.

Alves took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

"And then it was… @stellamccartney the collection was beeeeauuutiiifulll !!!! Fun,classy, inspiring and for all kinds!! Sending love my friend ❤️❤️❤️as I look at me, my daughter, my mom (who was there too) #happyinternationalwomensday support the ones that are doing good and the ones in need…💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚 E ai fomos nós @stellamccartney📸 @gettyimages @marcpiasecki," she captioned the photo of her and her children.