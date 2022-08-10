Matthew Lawrence Has Beach Day With TLC's Chilli Following Divorce From Cheryl Burke

Matthew Lawrence soaked up some rays on a beach in Hawaii, and he wasn't alone. The 42-year-old Boy Meets World star was spotted with Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas. Though the two were photographed hand-in-hand, it's apparently not what it looked like.

TMZ obtained pictures of Lawrence and the 51-year-old TLC singer hanging out Monday on the beach in Waikiki. According to the outlet, beachgoers say they took a dip and shared intense conversations while hanging out on their beach chairs.

While the photos show them doing just that, there's another that sees Lawrence holding Chilli's hand as they get in the water. But a rep for the singer told TMZ that they're not dating and there's nothing romantic going on.

The rep added that TLC had a show on the island, and the actor -- along with some friends in tow -- attended the performance. Lawrence and Chilli are friends who later met up.

Lawrence's beach outing comes amid his divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who first filed for divorce back on Feb. 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse. In the docs, obtained by ET, Burke listed their date of separation as Jan. 7.

While the split may have come as a surprise to many, a source told ET that the couple had been "having issues for a while."

"Cheryl and Matthew have been having issues for a while. Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones," the source said at the time.

A second source told ET that the pair's divorce was sadly, "a long time coming," adding that "they have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise." The source also shared that "they have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

On Wednesday, Burke appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about the ongoing divorce.

"I think people tend to think that my life is perfect and, you know, through this divorce that I'm still going through, there's a lot of ups and downs, but I have to put myself first," she said.

Earlier this month, Burke, who shared that she officially became sober in 2018, got candid about the current stage of her sobriety journey while on her Burke in the Game podcast.

“Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately,” she said. “But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal.”