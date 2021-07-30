Matt Damon Shares How Things Are Different for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez This Time Around

"So what's it like having your boy have a relationship that's all over the news? Is that, like, weird?" Damon was asked while on Desus & Mero this week, before explaining how he feels about the media attention surrounding the power couple.

"Well, yeah, it's weird," Damon admitted, before adding, "I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago."

"What's nice is that at least they're being nice this time around," he added, before cracking a joke. "They're on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!"

Affleck and Lopez are currently on a luxurious European yacht vacation, having made stops in St. Tropez, Monaco, Capri and most recently Nerano, Italy. Lopez has been sharing a few updates of her PDA-filled trip on her Instagram. She also snuck in a photo of her and Affleck kissing on her birthday.

As fans recall, the couple -- dubbed Bennifer -- first started dating in 2002 while starring in their first movie together, Gigli. They quickly got engaged, but in 2003, they called off their wedding just days before their planned September ceremony. They officially split in January 2004.

In January of this year, before the two rekindled their romance in April, Affleck recalled how "mean" people were when they started dating.

"People were so f**king mean about her -- sexist, racist, ugly, vicious s**t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished -- as well she f**king should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Desus & Mero interview, Damon also touched on balancing fatherhood and a booming career.

"Before I had kids, I was talking to Don Cheadle about it. He always said, he would say to his kids, because he'd have to go away, but when he was home, he was really home," Damon explained. "He would say, 'I'm away, but when I'm home, you see how I drop you off and pick you up at school.'"

He also shared that he and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have a rule where they are not apart for more than two weeks. The couple shares three children; daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10.

The actor also had a funny moment when Desus Nice and The Kid Mero poked fun at him by showing clips of New York sports teams beating Boston teams over the years while they were supposed to show clips of his career.

ET recently spoke with Damon about reuniting with Affleck on their upcoming movie, The Last Duel, after bursting onto the scene together with Good Will Hunting in 1997.

"I think that writing process for Good Will Hunting was so inefficient because we didn't really understand structure... But this time around, it's a story about perspective," Damon told ET. "... Making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster. I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

