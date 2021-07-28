Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Romance, Says He Won't Hate on 'True Love'

Matt Damon believes in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love! In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 50-year-old actor commented on his longtime friend's rekindled romance with Lopez.

"You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," Cagle said. "I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right, but how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?" Damon replied before adding sarcastically, "Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

Affleck and Lopez first dated and got engaged during the early aughts. Renewed romance rumors between the pair began swirling in April, following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. Lopez made things Instagram official with Affleck earlier this month, in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Following the relationship milestone, a source told ET that the couple's "relationship is serious," adding that they have "insane, on another level chemistry."

"They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were. This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it. Everything feels 100 percent natural with them," the source said. "Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed. They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other."

"Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort. Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads," the source continued. "They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship."

Damon's teasing came months after he first supported Affleck and Lopez's new romance.

"It's a fascinating story. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," Damon said on the Today show in May, when romance rumors first started flying between the pair.

In a follow up interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Damon said he and Affleck hadn't spoken about his romantic life lately.

"I talk to him every day, but we don't talk about personal stuff, we just talk about the movie," Damon said of their upcoming flick, The Last Duel.

When ET chatted with Damon earlier this month, the actor reflected on reuniting with Affleck on the professional front for The Last Duel after bursting onto the scene together with Good Will Hunting in 1997.

"I think that writing process for Good Will Hunting was so inefficient because we didn't really understand structure... But this time around, it's a story about perspective," Damon told ET. "... Making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster. I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

"Back in the day, we didn't have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do," he continued. "And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."