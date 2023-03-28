Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance With His Three Daughters at 'Air' Premiere

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, looked great on Monday at the premiere of his film, Air, at Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood -- but it was their daughters who stole the show.

The 52-year-old actor and his wife of 17 years were joined by their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, who posed next to their parents on the red carpet.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Damon recently co-founded a production company called Artists Equity with Ben Affleck, who also attended the premiere with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Air, directed by Affleck, tells the story of the sneaker brand, Nike, and Air Jordan's rise to fame.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The new film features an all-star cast, including Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and EGOT winner Viola Davis.

Also at the premiere, Damon, Affleck, and Davis, all Oscar winners, posed together.

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The shoes - produced by American corporation Nike, Inc - were created for Hall of Fame former basketball player Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 and were released on April 1,1985.

Although not directly involved with the film, Jordan met with Affleck prior to the start of production and gave the project his blessing. The casting of Davis was his idea.

Damon plays sports executive Sonny Vaccaro, who is in charge of improving Nike's sales in their basketball division and works to sign rookie Jordan to a deal to wear their shoes.

During the premiere, Damon jokingly spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about his longstanding bitter rivalry with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was also at the event. When asked if he'd ever be interested in burying the hatchet and just moving on, Damon exclaimed, "No, no, he's an a**hole. Why would I ever do that?"

"He's a terrible human being," Damon stressed. "He's a terrible human being. He's a demonstrably bad man."

Kimmel -- who has long kept up the hilarious pretense of seething disdain with his longtime friend -- walked the carpet behind him, and Damon took the opportunity to take a jab at the host.

"Hey! I'd love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!" Damon yelled to Kimmel -- continuing the gag on Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which Kimmel apologizes to Damon at the end of every episode for running out of time and not being able to have him on.

When Kimmel got up to ET, he simply said, "You know, I don't know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud."

Filming for Air began in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022, with Bateman, Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina amongst several additions to the cast.

The film hits theaters and Prime Video on April 5.