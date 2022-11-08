'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for His Ken Jeong-Like Wild Guesses (Exclusive)

With Ken Jeong out sick for the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, someone's got to pick up the slack when it comes to outrageous and totally out-of-left-field guesses.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Robin Thicke proves he has what it takes to take on the mantle.

When it comes time to guess the secret identity of The Bride -- a pink dragon in a wedding dress -- Thicke suggests that one hint in The Bride's clue package -- a globe with a bunch of carrots sticking out of it -- proves that The Bride is actually the comedian Carrot Top.

"I don't think Carrot Top could hit those notes," Nicole Scherzinger shoots back.

"Look, even though Ken's not here, you don't need to do Ken-like answers," Jenny McCarthy jokes.

Mimicking Jeong's now-infamous catchphrase, Thicke declares, "I know exactly who this is!"

Jeong was forced to sit out the episode, when it was filmed a few months ago, due to illness. In his stead, Joel McHale was tapped to sit in.

Meanwhile, the late Leslie Jordan once again joined the panel as a guest star in what is one of several posthumous TV appearances for the beloved actor. The episode was filmed in the summer -- several months before Jordan's untimely death in a car crash in Hollywood on Oct. 24.

Jordan had joined the show as a guest panelist in three previous episodes throughout the show's past seven seasons.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!