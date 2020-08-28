Mary-Kate Olsen Is in No Rush to Date Following Split From Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen is enjoying the single life, while focusing on her career and staying busy.

Following her split from Olivier Sarkozy in May, after five years of marriage, a source tells ET that the 34-year-old fashion designer is "in no rush" to start dating again.

"The inks not even dry!" the source says, adding that Olsen will "no doubt" find love again, but it's just not a priority at the moment. "There is no shortage of things in her life that bring her joy right now."

According to the source, Olsen has been making it a point to keep busy with various work commitments amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She's also been spending time with friends, hanging out in the Hamptons, inviting people over to her rental and dining out at her favorite restaurants, like Tutto il Giorno.

"Mary Kate is naturally a homebody," says the source. "But lately she’s been pushing herself to get out and keep busy."

As ET previously reported, Olsen officially filed for divorce from Sarkozy in New York in May, after the state lifted its moratorium on nonessential and non-emergency court filings.

Olsen married Sarkozy in November 2015, three years after they started dating. A source told ET earlier this year that the two were simply at different places in their lives. Hear more on their split in the video below.