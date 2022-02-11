Mary J. Blige Says Fans Will be '100 Percent Fulfilled' by Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

"Just be prepared to have a good time. The show is crazy," Blige told ET's Nischelle Turner at the release party for her new 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood. "We are leaving everything on the stage."

Blige, who watched Dr. Dre's halftime show rehearsal, also teased the 56-year-old rapper's set, saying, "I mean, I got goosebumps when I saw that set. I was like, 'Oh this is...' It's amazing what’s gonna happen on Sunday."

As for her halftime show look, Blige has just one word: "Wow. That’s all I’m gonna say, wow."

"I think you want to give them Mary on steroids, just, like, the most beautiful, glamorous, ghetto fabulous whatever! We're gonna take it to a whole other level," she shared.

Noting that fans will "100 percent" be fulfilled by the show, Blige is also marveling at this major career achievement.

"I’m blessed, and it’s a lot of hard work and obedience and wanting the best for myself and believing in myself for real and doing the work that comes with that," Blige said. "Because it’s not easy and this is what’s manifesting all these great things that are happening and loving on me, for me, makes everyone else love on you too."

Blige is all about manifesting in her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which was released on Friday.

"I couldn’t give up on myself. I had to say something that was really powerful, that I didn’t even believe, to say it to myself in the morning because who looks good in the morning?" Blige explained of her title track, "Good Morning Gorgeous."

She added that the inspiration for the album came from a dark place in her life.

"It was not a good place. It was created and confessed to get me out of a dark situation, and I learned confessing positive things begins to manifest," she shared, calling the writing process "a whole therapy session."

Good Morning Gorgeous is out today, and in addition to her upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performance, Blige's Super Bowl commercial for Hologic will also air during Sunday's game.