Marvel's 'Loki' Officially Renewed for a Season 2

There's space on the Sacred Timeline for a second season of Loki. Without spoiling Wednesday's finale entirely, the series forwent a traditional teaser-y post-credits scene and instead confirmed the series is getting another season. Season 1, as we now know, ends with the God of Mischief's TVA case file being stamped with: "Loki will return in season 2."

This marks Marvel Studio's first Disney+ series to confirm multiple seasons, with WandaVision confirmed as a limited series that will spin Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's future yet to be announced. (A fourth Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie is reportedly in development.)

Kate Herron directed season 1 with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

Meanwhile, the next MCU series hitting Disney+ is the animated What If..., premiering Aug. 11.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously teased that the studio was planning multiple seasons for certain shows, explaining, "Sometimes it will go into a series two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then [back to] a series... Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show."