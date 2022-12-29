Marvel Celebrates Stan Lee's 100th Birthday by Announcing New Documentary

Excelsior! On the anniversary of what would have been comic book icon Stan Lee's 100th birthday, fans found out that a documentary about the titan of Marvel Comics is coming soon.

Marvel announced on Wednesday that a documentary exploring the life, career and indelible legacy of the legendary creative powerhouse will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Marvel also dropped a teaser trailer for the documentary, comprised mostly of Lee's famed movie cameos -- which he made in every film in the MCU franchise before his death in 2018.

Lee is famously the only person to appear in every single installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, as well as in a slew of other Marvel big-screen adaptations.

Alongside some of Marvel's most iconic artists -- including Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and Bill Everett, to name a few -- Lee is responsible for co-creating dozens of Marvel's most iconic characters, including Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, Ant-Man, the Fantastic Four, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch, among others.

Lee died on Nov. 12, 2018, one month before his 96th birthday. For more on Lee's lasting impact on pop culture, check out the video below.