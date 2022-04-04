Martha Stewart Mourns Loss of Cat After Her 4 Dogs 'Mistook Her for an Interloper'

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of one of her four-legged companions. On Sunday, the 80-year-old businesswoman shared that her cat, Princess Peony, died after she was killed by four of her dogs.

“burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly . RIP beauty,” Stewart wrote next to a photo of men pouring dirt over a hole after burying the cat.

In a follow-up post, the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star shared a photo of the green-eyed cat. “this was the Princess Peony,” she wrote next to the photo.

Stewart wasn’t alone in mourning Peony, as a host of her famous friends took to the comments to share their condolences.

“So sorry ❤️,” Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo wrote. “Oh no! Sorry sorry to hear. 😢,” Adam Housley added. “😢😢😢,” Kris Jenner said in the comments.

In an interview last year with the Today show, Stewart opened up about Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, who are calico Persian cats, and whom she called “gorgeous” and “playful.” Stewart also talked about her black greenhouse boy cat, Blackie -- who is the opposite of her lady cats.

“He found us. He relocated from somewhere -- we don't know where,” she said during the interview. “And he fell into heaven on our property. I have one major conservatory greenhouse that he lives in. He is a hunter. The two lady cats are not really hunters. Blackie actually kills varmints every single day. Somehow he manages to find something to kill, that killer.”