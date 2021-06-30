Martha Stewart Is In Recovery After 'Three-Hour Operation' to Repair Ruptured Achilles Tendon

There's a lot of bed rest in her future. Martha Stewart revealed that she recently had to undergo surgery, and now is laid up for the next few weeks.

The 79-year-old lifestyle expert took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of her foot, which is bandaged all the way up her leg, leaving only her toes visible outside a bandage wrap.

"Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story. Bad timing all around," Stewart wrote in the caption to the post. "Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail."

Stewart credited her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kennedy, for performing "a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage."

"Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks," she said, detailing her recovery process. "After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity."

Stewart explained that "most such ruptures" are the result of dancing or injuries incurred while playing sports. But in her case, the rupture "was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car."

She concluded her post by thanking the health facility that cared for her, NYU Langone, "For attempting to make me whole again."

