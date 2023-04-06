Marlon Wayans Shares How He's Coping After the Death of His Dad Howell Wayans: 'I'm Hurting'

Marlons Wayans is opening up about his grief.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the actor discusses his role in the acclaimed new film, Air, where he plays George Raveling, one of Michael Jordan's coaches at the 1984 Olympics, in the film about how Nike signed the superstar to a groundbreaking shoe deal.

When asked how life informs his work, Marlon shares how his own pain motivates him to help heal others through laughter. "In my life right now, I have so much stuff that can be depressing. I lost my mom recently, I lost my dad three days ago. I realize that the only thing that saves me is the stage," he explains. "Because when I'm hurting, those laughs that I hear from other people healing from my pain, I realize my purpose. And I think it's important for all of us to do what comedians do, which is look at this world, look at this life, and always try to spend your life trying to find smiles. And that's what I do on the stage."

The Wayans matriarch, Elvira, died back in July 2020, at 81 years old. Marlon paid tribute to his mother on Instagram, writing, "Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt... I just love you ma. #missyou."

"I accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got angel to lift me," Marlon continued of his mother, who shared his birthday. "#loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh*t ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now ? millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well."

Marlon added in another post, "Every time i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman... the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you."

The 50-year-old comedian and actor did similarly when he took to Instagram on April 1 to announce that his father, Howell, had died at the age of 86.

Marlon, one of Howell and Elvria's 10 famous children, recalled a story from his childhood when he asked his father what he wanted to be when he grew up.

"He simply said 'I wanted to be a man,'" Wayans wrote in his caption. "I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man.' I said 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said, 'Not true.' I asked 'then what's a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.'"

The actor then thanked his "Pop" for "being an example of a Man to all your boys." He added, "I got two angels. I feel y'all lifting me already. If there's a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin' the best wine jesus can make."

See more on the Wayans family in the video below.