Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson Battle Horror Frights in 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Trailer

Nothing says fall is near like a spooky flick, and Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow promises to bring the chills and thrills with a star-studded cast of familiar faces!

On Wednesday, the streamer dropped the trailer for its upcoming horror comedy film about a family that moves from Brooklyn to a small town and must team up to save it after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Kelly Rowland plays Emily, the family matriarch, alongside Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson playing her daughter, Sydney, and comedian Marlon Wayans as Howard, the "Halloween-hating dad." And while Sydney is immediately taken in by her new home's passionate love for Halloween celebrations, her father notes that he thinks of Halloween to be "kind of silly," going so far as to liken his neighbors' love to still believing in Santa Claus.

But Howard is in for a rude awakening when Sydney mistakenly lights the magic lantern of Stingy Jack, a "wicked man" who died in the family's new home, causing all the surrounding Halloween decorations to come to life. Now, Howard, Sydney and Emily -- along with a rag-tag group of neighbors -- have to fight for their right to keep things scary -- in a safe way.

"This is our house. We are not about to die here," Rowland declares in the trailer.

The family-friendly film also stars Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

See how the battle turns out when The Curse of Bridge Hollow premieres on Netflix Oct. 14.