Mark Consuelos Reveals What's Off Limits to Talk About With Wife Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have no problem sharing -- or oversharing. This week, the Riverdale star made his debut as the full-time co-host alongside his wife on Live after Ryan Seacrest officially exited the show last Friday.

The 52-year-old actor was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham and was asked what topics are off limits when he and his wife are on the air. "I would say whatever's appropriate for hanging out with your friends and just riding the line with your significant other and not really pissing them off and them not pissing you off," he noted.

Consuelos admitted that he and Ripa have pushed the limits in the past but know each other well enough to express if the moment has gone too far.

"We've definitely pushed it in the past on this show," he shared. "We've definitely, like, crossed it a few. I mean, I can't remember exactly what it was, but I remember like, 'Oh, we probably should have talked about that.' I think we've got a pretty good sense of what is going, too. What that line is. It'll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know? I think we haven't had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that's off limits, right?' I think it's just kind of in our brains. We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, 'Are we gonna do this?' Or, 'No, we're not doing this. Of course we're not doing this.' So we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do."

Monday marked Consuelos' big debut as a full-time host on Live with Kelly and Mark, and he shared with Cagle how being a permanent co-host differs from being a guest co-host.

"This is for real now and this is what you're doing. So I wouldn't say pressure, but just a different energy, a different weight to it going into it," he explained. "...I have to be in the moment in this show right now. If it's great, great. If it's not so great, we'll try better next time. And that's been my approach, just kind of be in the moment. That's what the show is. It's super, you know, irreverent. I enjoy the first 20 minutes so much."

Following his first day on the job, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with him and Ripa about his new gig.

"I was very excited to see so many close friends and family and have an audience today, which is, really, live," Consuelos shared with ET. "It was really nice."

He added, "It's the number one show in daytime, and I don't want to screw that up. When a team wins a championship, you just want to keep winning championships. So hopefully [I'm] value added to the show," Consuelos said, adding that he's not too worried since he has Ripa by his side.

"I've got my Tom Brady," he said with a smile.

While it seems like the lovebirds are spending a lot of time together, Ripa shared that fans don't have to worry about them burning out from each other, as they do have a solid work-life balance.

"We have very different interests outside of work and outside of our marriage," Ripa shared. "The things that we do on a hobby level, on a skill level, are so vastly different."