Mariska Hargitay Has Perfect Run-In With Fan Wearing a 'Law & Order: SVU' Shirt

It’s serendipity. Taylor Colson, a massive Law & Order: SVU fan, made a last-minute decision that ended up paying off big time.

On Monday, March 20, Mariska Hargitay posted a photo of a woman wearing a T-shirt with her SVU character, Olivia Benson, and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) to her Instagram Story. Hargitay didn’t post a caption or say anything, which left fans confused.

The next day, Colson shared her experience in a TikTok video.

"WHEN YOU ARE WEARING YOUR SVU SHIRT & OLIVIA BENSON IS ON YOUR FLIGHT," Colson wrote.

She shared photos from the flight and screengrabs of text messages with friends set to Meghan Trainor's song, "Mother."

"Mariska is my mother," Colson wrote at the end of her caption, along with the hashtags #svu and #dreamsdocometrue.

Colson also spoke to Today.com about the experience, gushing, "The universe could not have made this happen more."

Colson, a 27-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, told the outlet she was leaving her house to catch her flight and felt uncomfortable in the shirt she was wearing and "put on something baggy" which just so happened to be her SVU shirt.

"I almost didn't even wear it," she noted.

Colson told Today she's been a Law & Order: SVU fan for "forever" and has "seen every episode probably 20 times."

"I started freaking out, and normally I would never go up to anybody," she explained. "I'm in the music business, and I would never go up to someone. She was with her whole family."

When Colson saw Hargitay on her flight, she knew she had to say something.

"I was like, 'OK, I just have to tell you -- this is too funny,' and I pointed at the shirt," she said. "She's like, 'Oh, my God!' She's like, 'No way.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's so nice to meet you.'"

Hargitay then told Colson she had to take a picture and said she had "never seen anybody wearing a shirt like this in real life."

Colson recalled, "She made me turn around and show her kids."