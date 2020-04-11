Mariska Hargitay and Offset Hand Out Cookies & Burgers at Polling Booths in New York and Atlanta

Who can resist snacks? Mariska Hargitay and Offset are doing their bit to help New York and Atlanta locals get through waiting periods to vote in the presidential election.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Hargitay, 56, could be seen giving away Milk Bar cookies to voters in queue at Madison Square Garden.

“DUN DUN. Mariska Hargitay treats voters waiting in line at MSG to @milkbarstore cookies,” news anchor Gilma Avalos captioned her video. "Voters have about a 2hr wait. PS I got a blueberry & cream cookie. Thanks, @Mariska ! @NBCNewYork.”

In the clip, the Law and Order actress -- who also encouraged voting in an Instagram post -- is shown tossing out the treats to those in queue, while exclaiming, “Who says voting’s not fun!”

“Get me more, get me more,” she then says before getting a new stash of cookies to give out.

DUN DUN. Mariska Hargitay treats voters waiting in line at MSG to @milkbarstore cookies. Voters have about a 2hr wait. PS I got a blueberry & cream cookie. Thanks, @Mariska ! @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/sk2wQBXmug — Gilma Avalos (@GilmaAvalos) October 27, 2020

Over in Atlanta, musician Offset was handing out burgers to those waiting to vote.

"What's up? It's your boy Offset and I voted today," he said in a video posted on his Instagram Stories. "Yes sir, I voted today. I'm pulling up to Fickett Elementary and William Walker Rec Center with Slutty Vegan and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to celebrate Election Day."

