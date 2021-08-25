Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Side Eye as They Duet 'Fantasy' on TikTok

Mariah Carey is dueting with Ryan Reynolds! The singer took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a video of herself singing her 1995 song, "Fantasy," alongside footage of Reynolds doing the same.

Carey's post came days after Reynolds shared his rendition of the track, following his decision to put the song in his film, Free Guy.

"Go see Free Guy this weekend so I can stop doing this," Reynolds captioned his video, which showed him sitting still as the song began, before epically busting out dance moves and lip-syncing at the start of the chorus.

Meanwhile, Carey's post showed the singer fully committing to the song for the whole video, before jokingly offering some major side eye to Reynolds when his performance began.

"#duet with @vancityreynolds. That wasn’t part of the plan! #FreeGuy #Fantasy," Carey captioned the clip.

When ET spoke to Reynolds earlier this month, the actor confirmed that he, along with his wife, Blake Lively, and their kids James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, are part of Carey's fanbase, which calls themselves the "Lambily."

"We are obsessives. We love Mariah," he said. "We love music, we love celebration. I mean, that is what music is, so it just drives you into a feeling."

In fact, Reynolds said that putting "Fantasy" in Free Guy was his idea, and he was delighted how his co-star, Jodie Comer's, rendition of the track turned out.

"Mariah Carey's 'Fantasy,' I put that in the script," he said. "It was like, it really beamed like an engine for the movie. And I love that Jodie Comer in the third act of the movie actually sings. The person singing in the third act is actually Jodie. A lot of other people don't realize that. I love that."