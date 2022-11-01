Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie

Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank.

Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project, and explained that it was in development with her attached to star for quite a while.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would’ve been really cool," Robbie explained.

However, the plans seem to have fizzled out like a wet fuse on a ship's cannon, saying of Disney, "I guess they don’t want to do it."

Robbie previously led a female-centric DC comics project, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which resonated with critics and was praised by fans, but failed to make a splash at the box office and fell far short of predicted earnings.

The perceived financial shortcomings of several high-profile female-led tentpole projects may have played a part in Disney's decision to not move forward with Robbie's take on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, Robbie still has quite a bit on her plate, with the hotly anticipated Babylon set to hit theaters Dec. 23, the long-awaited Barbie movie coming out in July 2023, and a yet untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel in the works with director Jay Roach.