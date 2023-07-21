Margot Robbie Is All Dolled Up in Pink as Barbie on Set

Margot Robbie looks far from plastic in the new stills from the set of the upcoming Barbie film. Earlier this week, the Australian actress was spotted coming out of her trailer -- and looked just like the iconic doll. In true Barbie fashion, Robbie was dressed in head-to-toe pink.

Robbie wore a pink vest that was paired with matching pink pants that had rhinestones on the extended flares. In addition to the look, the 31-year-old showed off her blonde tresses, which flowed past her back.

The world got the first look of the Aussie actress' Barbie in April. Warner Bros. Pictures shared the image of Robbie sitting behind the wheel of Barbie's iconic pink convertible on social media. "#BARBIE July 21, 2023. Only in theaters," the message read.

Robbie’s recent appearance on set comes a week after Ryan Gosling's Ken was introduced to social media.

In the photo released by Warner Bros., the 41-year-old actor leans on what appears to be the Dream House and gives a smoldering look as he stands in a denim vest (sans the shirt) with matching jeans and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear that read “Ken.”

Staying true to the character, Gosling showed off his bleach-blonde hair and dreamy blue eyes.

The star-studded cast for the Barbie film -- directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach -- also includes Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

Barbie is set to cruise into theaters on July 21, 2023.