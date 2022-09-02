Maren Morris Launches T-Shirt Line Benefiting Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris is wearing the "lunatic" label as a badge of honor. So much so, the country star's launching a t-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker, with all proceeds benefiting trans rights groups.

The "Circles Around This Town" singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of a black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.

Trans Line Life is also one of the two organizations that'll benefit from sales of Morris' new merch. GLAAD's Transgender Media Program is the other beneficiary. The program aims to work with the media to fairly and accurately tell the stories of transgender lives.

The move comes one day after Brittany Aldean -- who also has her own line of shirts featuring Barbie's famous logo font -- appeared on Tucker's Fox News show and claimed to be advocating for children.

"I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age," she said on the show. "They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless."

After the interview, Morris posted a photo of herself seemingly from Tucker Carlson Tonight where she was labeled, "Lunatic country music person." The GRAMMY-winning country singer posted the screen shot along with the hashtag "#NewProfilePic."

Aldean's appearance on the show also came on the same day her husband, country singer Jason Aldean, was dropped from his publicity firm after nearly two decades together.

Brittany and Maren's feud started after Brittany posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Cassadee Pope then took to her Instagram Story -- as well as Twitter -- and responded to Brittany's post saying, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Maren then responded to Cassadee's message, tweeting, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

