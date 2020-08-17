Mandy Moore Calls Husband Taylor Goldsmith Her 'Favorite Person' on His Birthday

Mandy Moore is gushing over her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to praise her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, on his 35th birthday.

The This Is Us star praised her husband as "undeniable" in a post that featured photos of them together working on music and throwbacks of him as a young child.

"I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big," she wrote. "You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms."

"Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person," Moore continued. "2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything."

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot back in 2018 after meeting through Instagram. When she covered Elle Australia shortly after the nuptials, Moore recalled being "completely smitten" with Goldsmith after their first date.

"I completely fell in love with him without having done anything more than given him a hug good night," she said. "...I would go through everything that I went through a million times over if it meant landing Taylor in my life again and meeting him."

