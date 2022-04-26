Maluma Meets His Wax Figure in Colombia -- But Can You Tell the Difference?

Double the Papi Juancho, baby! Maluma has unveiled his wax figure in Medellin, Colombia.

On Monday, the "Hawái" singer laid eyes on his likeness for the first time at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art (MAMM). Maluma 2.0 is an exact replica of the global superstar, sporting a custom double breasted suit by Versace and black Bottega Veneta shoes. Matching the 28-year-old's exact features, the statue comes complete with his neck tattoo and signature lion chest tattoo, which peeks through the top of the jacket.

This is the first time in history that the museum has unveiled a statue in South America. The wax figure will be on display at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art from April 26-29. It will then be flown back to the States, where it will be on display at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

In a statement to ET, the "HP" singer shared how important the moment is for him. “We made history in my country and it made me emotional to have this recognition, and to be able have a dream come true in having a figure next to iconic figures,” Maluma said.

Fredy Builes/Getty Images

“I’m grateful to the museum’s team for their hard work and for bringing the figure to my beautiful Medellin,” he added.

The global superstar also shared the moment on his Instagram. “Baby today we are 2 x 1 😂,” the Latin Music superstar wrote next to the video. “First time in the history of the @madametussaudsusa museum that they bring a figure to South America specifically to C O L O M B I A 🇨🇴 For the culture Parcerosssss!!.”

In the video, the camera pans close to the wax figure before panning out and revealing the "Sobrio" singer smiling while standing next to it.

Maluma’s "Medallo En El Mapa” concert, on April 30, will see the singer perform in front of 40,000 fans at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot soccer stadium.

For fans who can’t make it, the show will air live exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon music at 10 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. PST.

Maluma has more to celebrate this summer as he takes over Sin City during the Maluma Land weekend, June 23-June 25.

The three-day, festival-style weekend will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas. In addition to Maluma, it will feature one-of-a-kind performances and events from other Latin superstars including Becky G, Blessd, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox.