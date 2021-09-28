Maluma Addresses the Rumor He Was Dating Kim Kardashian

Maluma has been the subject of plenty of dating rumors, but none as high profile as the one that had him linked to Kim Kardashian West shortly after the 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Speaking with L'Officiel Hommes, Maluma addressed the rumor, admitting he has no idea where it began.

"I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there," he shared. "I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian]."

Kim and Kourtney both attended the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show in December 2019 in Miami, Florida, where Maluma was also spotted.

As for the speculation that Maluma and the mother of four were an item, the 27-year-old Latinx singer told the magazine, "People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?"

With regard to the status of their relationship now, Maluma said, "We are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other."

Kim herself addressed the rumor back in June on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

"I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy," Kim said of Maluma, denying that she was dating the musician.

Maluma also has another link to the Kardashian family. He's longtime pals with Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, who appeared in his "Sobrio" music video earlier this year.