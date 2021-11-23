Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead, NYPD Says

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Monday, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say.



CBS New York reports that her daughter found her unconscious at about 5 p.m., according to police.

Shabazz, 56, was the one of twins who was born to Betty Shabazz after Malcolm X was killed, Bernice King tweeted late Monday. King is the youngest child of slain civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.



Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.



Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

The news comes just days after a New York Supreme Court judge exonerated two of the three men convicted of killing Malcom X in 1965. Judge Ellen Biben's decision followed a two-year investigation by Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted."

In the five decades since Malcolm X's death, Shabazz and her siblings had questioned the official narrative of the assassination and the role government agencies played in it, according to The New York Times.

Malcolm X had six children in all.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:23 a.m. ET.