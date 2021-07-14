​Magnolia Network: A Guide to Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Slate of Series

After making their anticipated return to TV at the beginning of the year, Chip and Joanna Gaines are now launching the Magnolia Network, a joint venture with Discovery featuring an expansive slate of new shows and returning favorites starring the Fixer Upper team as well as Andrew Zimmern, Clint Harp, Erin and Chris Benzakein, and the musical duo Johnnyswim.

Launching simultaneously on discovery+ and on the Magnolia app on Thursday, July 15, is the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Johnnyswim Show and more. In total, viewers will be able to watch 150 hours of premium unscripted content spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts.

While admittedly it has been overwhelming, the Gaines tell ET all the work has been worth the effort and they’re really excited for their audience to have a place where they can indulge in all things Chip and Joanna -- and more. “[We’re excited] about getting to show the world what we’ve been working on for the last two years and getting to highlight other people's stories that are so beautiful, so unique, so inspiring,” Joanna says.

What makes this new slate of series so special is the aspirational element. “Jo and I are really excited that the network is filled with opportunities to really see people take wild, unimaginable risks but then some of the returns that you get to experience on the back side of these really makes you think, ‘I want to go do something big,’” Chip says, while Joanna adds, “It’s just fun to watch people go all out and you get to see that journey unfold.”

That said, check out the Magnolia Network’s full lineup, including what’s to come the rest of July and August.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Thursday, July 15th:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Family Dinner

Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Homegrown

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp

Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

First Time Fixer

First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Home Work

Candis and Andy Meredith's biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home -- all while juggling projects for clients, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine.

Van Go

Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, creating innovative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients' lifestyles.

The Johnnyswim Show

Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez raised their kids for years on a tour bus while playing with their band. Faced with a canceled tour due to COVID-19, the family must adjust to life at home while adapting their music careers.

The Fieldhouse

At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things

Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.

(re)motel

Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Where We Call Home

Homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Cabin Chronicles

This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

Super Dad

Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Inn the Works

Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine have set out to renovate the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, CA, and bring it back to its former glory -- all while simultaneously learning the ropes of running an inn.

The Artisan’s Kitchen

Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing.

Growing Floret

Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business.

Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas, look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Friday, July 23rd:

Mind for Design

Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn creates breathtaking spaces with an eclectic-yet-distinctive style. Along with a team of skilled designers, Brian tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Friday, July 30th:

Zoë Bakes

Breaking down the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë François teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts right from home.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Friday, August 6th:

For the Love of Kitchens

Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker and Robin Mclellan - together with their team of exceptionally skilled artisans - design and craft beautiful kitchens for deVOL, a design company based in a 16th century water mill in the heart of the English countryside.

Ranch to Table

Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family's 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Friday, August 13th:

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Giving a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, this anthology series lets us in on their creative processes and introduces the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.

The Magnolia Network

Available on discovery+ and the Magnolia app starting Friday, August 27th:

Self Employed

Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

Available only on the Magnolia app starting Thursday, July 15th:

The French Chef

In this iconic US cooking series, follow along with cooking legend Julia Child as she introduces American kitchens to French cuisine – preparing everything from simple croissants to the classic boeuf bourguignon.

Monty Don’s Gardens

Monty Don travels to the US, Japan, Italy, France and the Middle East exploring iconic gardens which tells him, and in turn the viewer, so much about the country at large in a way rarely explored.

World’s Most Secret Homes

From remote houses in forests and luxury bunkers buried underground to cabins on remote islands and homes hidden in mountains, we meet the owners who explain why they wanted to live in such an unusual property and how they found their secluded plots.