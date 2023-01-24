'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)

Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!

"It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the movements that went into pulling off an arousing scene. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

Complicated and sultry! Magic Mike's Last Dance follows Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a wealthy socialite, played by Hayek. In the trailer released in November, Mike gives Hayek's unnamed socialite a noteworthy lap dance, which inspires her to ask the dancer to join her in London with an offer he can’t refuse -- the means to create his own bigger-than-life show.

"You came along and gave me this unexpected, magical moment that made me remember who I really was," Hayek says in the trailer as Tatum strips off his shirt and undresses her. "I want every woman that walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants, whenever she wants."

If a woman needs inspiration for what exactly she wants, Tatum and a roster of hot new dancers are more than happy to provide some ideas. In ET's exclusive look at the making of the new film, the 42-year-old actor leads a group of dancers through a complicated sequence of moves.

"I know we've seen him dance, I know we all know how great he is. But I think he's going to blow people's minds," Hayek says of her co-star.

Prepare to have your minds blown when Magic Mike's Last Dance hits theaters on Feb. 10.