Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops Debut Song 'Lock&Key' With Goth Fantasy Music Video

Like mother, like daughter. Lourdes Leon, the 25-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna, is making her own music.

The songstress -- under the stage moniker Lolahol -- dropped her debut single, "Lock&Key," on Wednesday.

Leon released the quasi-ethereal club track along with a neo-goth music video featuring the songstress taking viewers on a dark, surreal odyssey across New York.

The video presents a rich visual tapestry evoking complex philosophies over the nature of mortality and Leon sings among the mausoleums and tombs in an old cemetery, while also introducing elements of urban fantasy as she seemingly transforms into a water nymph frolicking in the breaking waves of Atlantic.

With images of a scantily clad Leon driving around in an luxury car while physically covered with sparkling gems juxtaposed and intercut with images of her in graveyards and being driven around my a man in a skull mask, the video raises questions about the age-old debate over materialism and the intangibility of material things. After all, you can't take it with you, as they say.

Also, Leon dances through pink-and-purple organza curtains while singing to a thumping beat, so it works on multiple levels.

Leon, as Lolahol, released the new track under her own Chemical X label, and was produced by Eartheater, who also directed the video.

Leon recently talked about her life as Madonna's daughter while speaking with Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine last October.

The topic came up when Mazer, a longtime friend of the 63-year-old singer, mentioned that Leon opted to pay for college and her apartment on her own.

"We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that," Leon said. "But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.'"

As for Leon's decision to enter the entertainment industry, the model shared that her mom had some thoughts on that too.

"She’s very much like, 'Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for,'" Leon said. "I’ve thought a lot about that recently, because as a 'model,' you’re basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming, and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity. Obviously, you’re not going to look the same your whole life."

"My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks," she added. "That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real."