Madonna Admits She's 'Struggling' with Motherhood: 'It Is Exhausting'

Being a parent doesn't come easy. Madonna is not holding back when it comes to the challenges she's faced as a mom.

The superstar singer got candid about motherhood in a new cover story for Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue", released in Europe.

Discussing her experiences with raising children, Madonna explained that it "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle."

"Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” the Rebel Heart artist shared. "Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art."

Madonna is mom to six children, including 26-year-old daughter Lourdes -- whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Carlos Leon -- son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, as well as David, 17, Chifundo ‘Mercy,’ 16, and 10-year-ld twins, Estere and Stella, whom she adopted.

"No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time," Madonna said. "It is exhausting because there is never rest."

Madonna admitted that the challenges are not only ones she faces, explaining, "Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge."

That being said, she delighted in the fact that her children have been happy to forge their own paths with their creativity, without her pushing them in any specific direction.

"I have never encouraged my daughter to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I’ve always exposed them to art, to music," she shared, "and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves."

"I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do," she said, adding that, in her life, it's her children that have brought her "much of my happiness."