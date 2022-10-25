Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud's Christmas Romance 'Hotel for the Holidays' Gets Release Date (Exclusive)

Hotel for the Holidays revolves around the staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime. Petsch plays Georgia, an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel that attracts guests of all kinds -- including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne -- all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary over the holidays. Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the hotel chef, Luke (Massoud), and Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), the ex-prince staying at the hotel during the holidays. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel’s eclectic guests twist, turn and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love and inspiration.