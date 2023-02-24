Maddie Ziegler and Musician Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin Break Up After 3 Years of Dating

Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin have called it quits. The Dance Moms alum and her musician beau amicably broke up after more than three years together, a source close to the pair tells People. ET has reached out to reps for Ziegler and Benjamin for comment.

Ziegler, 20, and Benjamin, 21, began dating in 2019, though they didn't publicly reveal their romance until the next year. The low-key couple waited until August 2022 to make their red carpet debut.

When ET spoke with Ziegler in January 2022, she gushed about her then-beau, calling their relationship "the best-case scenario."

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler told ET at the time. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

Ziegler went on to explain and she and Benjamin were able to "inspire each other" through their work.

"I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," she said. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

"We feed off of each other so much. I think it's so cool that we push each other every day," Ziegler added. "... It's cool that we can give each other advice. He's just been so supportive. I'm just his biggest fan. I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."

