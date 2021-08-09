Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Get Matching Tattoos to Announce MGK's New Album

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are showing off their matching ink! The musicians each took to Instagram on Monday to debut their latest tattoos, which they got to help announce MGK's new album, Born With Horns.

The men each got the album title inked on their arm in black.

MGK, 31, posted a video of himself and Barker moving their arms around to give fans a full look at the ink. Meanwhile, Barker, 45, posted two pics of himself and his pal holding up their arms.

Both men captioned their posts, "'Born with horns' the album. we’re back for round two…" Barker previously produced MGK's 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, and will likewise work on the upcoming LP.

Barker commented, "Let’s f**kin goooo," on MGK's post, while his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, commented with heart and flame emojis on her beau's post.

Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, have been known to hang out with Barker and Kardashian. The two couples enjoyed a night out at UFC 260 in March, and the women attended the guys' surprise rooftop concert in June.

"Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and MGK have had double date nights many times and are all good friends," a source told ET in March. "They have a great time when they hang out as couples and it's very natural, easy and fun."

"They all have a lot of shared interests like music, self-care practices and more," the source continued. "Kourtney and Travis are super into each other and Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are so in love. So it's nice for both couples to spend time with like-minded people."