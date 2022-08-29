Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend.

In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of it has been reposted online -- Britney issues a series of accusations against her family members, including parents Lynne and Jamie Spears, and expresses deep hurt and anger. "I felt like my family threw me away," she says at one point.

Lynne took to Instagram on Sunday with a response of her own, sharing a black-and-white throwback image with her daughter. The pair are seen arm-in-arm, laughing, as they walk through a wooded area in the photo.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne captioned the post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private."

Britney, who recently released her first song in six years, is not currently active on Instagram.

In the wide-ranging audio shared by Britney, she discussed her life both inside and outside of a conservatorship.

"I know now it was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen," she claimed. "It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it."

When the #FreeBritney movement began picking up steam last year, Britney began to question why her family wasn't also showing their support.

"The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people were on the street were fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything," she said of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mother. "... I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long... I felt like my family threw me away."

All the while, Britney said, "I knew in the deepest, deepest part of my core, I knew I’d done nothing wrong and I didn’t deserve the way I’d been treated."

Still, she was "more angry" at her mom.

"I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up," Britney claimed. "There was always like, 'I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.'"

If she were to see her mom and other family members today, Britney said, "I might even spit in their f**king faces."

"How the f**k did they get away with it? How is there a God? Is there a God?" Britney recalled asking herself throughout the ordeal.

Life goes on 💐 !!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further … pic.twitter.com/HIHgCr4NoO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 29, 2022

"Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe … music ... creation ... producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration !!! I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels," she wrote. "I’m honored and I feel loved by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involvement with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through !!! He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale."

She continued, "You can lose your individuality on a fake tale of how other people may perceive you and some idiots like me fall into the trap cause unfortunately I do care … but at the end of the day … I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think ... to honor myself ... and value myself is the only way to something we all seek ... Self love … value of self, and passing that on to every person I encounter !!!"