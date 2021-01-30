Lulus Sale: Take 40% Off Sale Items

While you might be gearing up for the virtually endless list of Valentine's Day shopping deals and Presidents' Day Weekend sales ahead, there are some sales happening now that you won't want to miss. Case in point: the Lulus Sale.

Without a doubt, the Lulus sale is the one-stop-shop you won't want to pass up -- especially when you're on the mission to build a wardrobe filled with on-trend style and have a budget to maintain. Whether you're looking for an effortlessly cool dress to spice up your everyday errands or want to build on your collection of athleisure, the brand's sale is sure to have it -- and for an epic deal.

From now until Jan. 31, you can get an additional 40% off of sale items. In other words, this is your chance to stock up on everyday wardrobe staples -- including leggings, graphic tees, denim, classic striped tanks, shoes and accessories -- as well as items you might save for more specific occasions (swimsuits for Spring Break, anyone?).

This discount applies to the retailer's entire sale section, which also means you can save on beloved fashion brands like Free People (which has been approved by none other than Selena Gomez), Steve Madden and Richer Poorer.

To get in on the Lulus sale (along with the major savings that come with it), all you have to do is enter the promo code SALE40 at the checkout. Once you do that, it's time to let the deals roll in.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite items in the too-good-to-miss Lulus sale below.

Lulus

Need a piece for your loungewear collection that isn't exactly like your other sweats? These wide-leg pants are for you.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $38)

Lulus

This minimalist-approved cami will easily be one of your favorite pieces to get from the Lulus sale.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $20)

Lulus

A sleek, fitted bodysuit is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe -- period.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $38)

Lulus

Shopping never goes wrong when it involves this tried-and-true lace bralette from Free People.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $20)

Lulus

Whether you wear them now, later this spring or in the fall, these simple black boots are essential for anyone's closet.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $47)

Lulus

This pretty lavender cardigan is perfect for cozying up during the colder months, and as an additional layering piece when the temperatures start to rise.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $54)

Lulus

Just in case you want to add some new baubles to your jewelry collection, these dainty necklaces are on sale for $9.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $24)

Lulus

Perhaps you're taking this chance to stock up on wardrobe basics like easy, everyday T-shirts. In which case, you'll want to add this scoop-neck tee to your arsenal.

$11 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $28)

Lulus

Steve Madden's leather sneakers are a great option -- especially when they're on sale -- for anyone who wants to update their shoe collection.

$33 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $90)

Lulus

Get this cozy, lush sweater now for under $30 while you can and keep it in your closet for years.

$27 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $74)

Lulus

Take this time to stock up on classic, timeless denim pieces, like these black skinny jeans.

$39 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $78)