Luke Combs Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2022 Country Music Awards

One big win! Luke Combs pulled off a surprising win at this year's CMA Awards for the second year in a row!

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon presented the night's prestigious Entertainer of the Year award -- the final award of the night -- and read Combs' name to the delight of the crowd.

"I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true," Combs shared, before thanking his wife, Nicole, and their 4-month-old baby.

"There is nobody in this category that doesn’t deserve to be standing up here," the stunned singer said. "I just cannot believe this."

Combs beat out fellow nominees Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. He also took home the award for Album of the Year for Growin' Up.

Combs closed out his speech with a message about the state of the industry, sharing happily, "This is my fifth or sixth year at being at this award show and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight."

The 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

