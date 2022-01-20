Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Child Together

Luke Combs' family is adding a member!

The country singer and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagrams on Thursday, revealing that they are having a baby boy who will make his debut in the spring.

"Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs," Luke wrote alongside stunning pregnancy photos of him and his wife showing off her baby bump and sonogram.

The mom-to-be shared the same photos on her profile, adding, "this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018 while in Hawaii.

In August 2020, the two became husband and wife in front of family at their home in southern Florida.

"Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year," a rep for the then-newlyweds told ET at the time.

The "When It Rain It Pours" crooner shared the news of his and Nicole's wedding with fans on his social media. "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever. ?: @tiffany.brittin," he wrote.

